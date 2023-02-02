Share:

HYDERABAD - Local police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two members of a dacoits gang in an encounter. SHO Hali Road Police Station Sub-Inspector Nisar Ahmad Shah, along with his staff, signaled three suspects riding a motorcycle near American Quarters Lal Tanki, but they tried to flee and opened fire. The police retaliated the fire and captured both accused Shahzad Swati Pathan and Hasan along with weapons in the retaliatory action. The accused, Shahzad, however, sustained injuries in the shootout. The police have registered cases against the arrested accused at Hali Road Police Station. As per preliminary investigation, the accused belong to a three-member dacoits’ gang involved in robberies and looting within the limits of Pinyari, Phuleli and Hali Road Police Stations. The arrested accused in their initial statements admitted to involvement in several incidents of robbery and looting, claimed the police, added that a few days ago in the limits of Pinyari police station, the accused robbed a TCS company rider at gunpoint. The criminal records of the arrested accused were checked, according to which the accused have been involved in many other serious crime cases including theft, robbery, illegal weapons and police encounters, according to the police statement.