ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court Wednesday suspended a police notice issued to head of Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in a case related to allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri conducted hearing of Sheikh’s petition through his counsels Naeem Haider Panjutha and Intazar Hussain Panjutha.

Sheikh informed the bench that SHO Police Station Aabpara issued a notice on 30th January, to him under section 160 CrPC through which he was directed to appear in police station alongwith all the evidence and information in support of his allegation for hatching conspiracy by Asif Ali Zardari for committing murder of Imran Khan.

The counsel for the petitioner contended that under Section 160 CrPC, it is categorically provided that notice can be issued during the course of investigation and investigation is defined in section 4(l) of CrPC which provides that “investigation” includes all proceedings under the CrPC for the collection of evidence conducted by police officer but in the instant matter no criminal case has been registered even the application filed to the SSP (Operations), Islamabad does not constitute any cognizable offence.

After hearing his arguments, the IHC bench said that points raised, need consideration. It also directed to issue notice to the respondents while it also directed Inspector General of Police, Islamabad to depute a senior law knowing officer, well conversant with facts of the case to appear, in person, alongwith relevant record to assist the court on the next date of hearing positively.

Meanwhile, the IHC bench ordered that operation of the impugned notice is suspended till the next date of hearing. After issuing aforementioned directions, the IHC deferred the hearing in this matter till February 6 for further proceedings.