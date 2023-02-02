Share:

The Gwadar Safe City Project, much like its counterparts, was launched in 2016 with the intention to improve the security situation of the port city and to encourage infrastructural development geared at benefitting the locals. What is most unfortunate is that it was supposed to be completed by 2019 but here we are, four years later, trying to revive the initiative at a time when economic turmoil has resulted in exponential increases in costs, the national kitty has almost run out and backlash against neglect in Gwadar has been high.

The Gwadar Safe City Project was supposed to cost Rs.2951 million back in 2016 but the government is now set to revive the project at the heightened cost of Rs.4966 million–a whopping 68.26 percent increase in total. This cost is to be divided between the federal and provincial government of Balochistan. A few questions that come to mind: how are both governments planning on funding this project seeing that currently, we are an incredibly cash-strapped nation? Are we going to look for external investors? If so, what implications will this have on our total debt? How will the government ensure that mistakes made previously will be avoided this time? And lastly, is this project just a promise that has been made on a whim or are we likely to see some actual progress achieved in the near future?

The reason why one should be skeptical is because earlier, the Prime Minister’s Office stated that the only way Gwadar’s Safe City Project can be implemented is after resolving issues that have been stemming out of the port city. Despite being at the heart of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Gwadar is largely impoverished and people lack access to things like clean and safe drinking water, hospitals, electricity as well as gas. Such dire conditions led to the emergence of Haq Do Tehreek (Gwadar Rights Movement) which has been advocating for the rights of people residing in the city and warning against initiatives that fail to address these problems.

In the face of all this, prioritising a safe city project over the provision of basic amenities would be an injustice to the people of Gwadar. Furthermore, basic infrastructure needed for security purposes has to be built before we embark upon such projects but even so, if we are going to allocate money for development, it should be to address and resolve the grievances of locals who have made immense sacrifices already.