Share:

ISLAMABAD = The Islamabad Capital Police issued 7,195 fine tickets to motorcyclists riding bikes without helmets during the last month, a police public relations officer said on Wednesday.

He said that the Islamabad Capital Police are endeavouring to maintain an exemplary traffic system in the city and check those involved in negligence on roads.

A vigorous campaign of Islamabad capital police had been launched as per the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, in order to create awareness among citizens about the traffic rules.

He said that all the officials have been directed to ensure the implementation of traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users. Islamabad capital police are utilising all available resources to facilitate the general public adding that the parents are also requested not to allow their underage children to drive bikes or cars till age of maturity.

Issuing traffic violation tickets by Islamabad capital police is not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure a safe road environment in the capital and secure the lives of the people.