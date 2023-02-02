Share:

LAHORE - Islamabad defeated Faisalabad Division by 52-49 points to win the Quaid-e-Azam Cup Inter-Divisional Basketball Tournament trophy at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad. Islamabad Red, Gujranwala, Peshawar, Hazara, Islamabad Blues and Faisalabad Division participated in the tournament based on pool rounds matches organised by the Federal Basketball Association (FBBA).

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari was the chief guest at the closing ceremony while Commander North Rear Admiral Masood Khurshid, Acting PSB DG Muhammad Abrar, PBBF Secretary Khalid Bashir, Secretary Organizing Committee Ouj-e-Zahoor, Imtiaz Rafi Butt, Ejaz Butt, Malik Riaz and others witnessed the final.

IPC Minister Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari distributed prizes among the players during the closing ceremony and also appreciated the efforts made by Pakistan Basketball Federation and Federal Basketball Association for the promotion of basketball in the country. Earlier in the semifinal, Faisalabad Division defeated Peshawar Division by 54-50 while Islamabad Reds won against Islamabad Blues by 41-49 points.