QUETTA - Acting Balochistan Governor Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali will visit the Las­bela University of Agriculture Water and Marine Sciences (LUAWMS) to­day (Feb 2), PRO to Governor House said. University of Lasbela Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Dost Muhammad Baloch, Commissioner Dawood Khilji and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mu­rad Kasi will receive the governor.

The public relations officer said the governor will be briefed about the current performance, upcoming convocation and future plans of the LUAWMS. The governor will also pre­side over the 7th Senate meeting of the University of Lasbela.

“Later on, he will inaugurate the new Senate Hall at Lasbela Univer­sity,” he maintained.