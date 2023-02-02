Share:

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered to immediately stop construction of six-storey building on a 60-yard plot.

The orders were passed by the high court on the plea moved by an applicant named Muhammad Ahmed Hassan. The applicant stated that a ground plus the five-floor building has already collapsed on the same plot.

He urged the court to pass orders to stop ‘illegal’ construction on the 60-yard plot as several people lost their lives and were injured in the past incident.

The SHC while expressing stagger on the matter ordered to immediately stop the ‘illegal’ construction and served notices to the DG Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and the director Katchi Abadi.

Earlier, the SHC had ordered to immediately raze illegal portions in North Nazimabad Block-L, Karachi.

The lawyer of the applicant had said that ground plus three-storey building had been constructed and now the building is constructing the fourth floor on the residential plot no B165 in North Nazimabad.

The SHC had directed immediate action against illegal constructions on Plot No. B165 in North Nazimabad Block-L and also directed the DG Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) for immediate action against the builder.