Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Hina Rabbani Khar will undertake a two-day visit to Sri Lanka from Friday.

According to the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the minister of state will participate in the 75th Independence Day of Sri Lanka as a Guest of Honour.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that in addition to attending the Independence Day events, Ms. Khar will call on the Sri Lankan leadership and hold a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka.

The spokesperson further said Pakistan and Sri Lanka have historic ties that have grown steadily in all aspects of bilateral cooperation.

She went on to say that the visit of the Minister of State would contribute to enhanced understanding between the two countries and signal Pakistan's support for Sri Lanka in a difficult time.