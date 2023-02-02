Share:

All the burnt bodies of Lasbela passenger bus tragedy have been identified after DNA tests.

On January 29, the ill-fated passenger coach was coming to Karachi from Quetta when it lost its control due to overspeeding and fell into a gorge and caught fire.

As per details, 38 bodies were identified in the DNA test reports. The bodies were handed over to the heirs from the Edhi morgue.

The owners of the ill-fated passenger coach had been booked at Lasbela police station.

A case had been registered against the owners and the driver of the bus in the Lasbela tragedy on the complaint of SHO.

The FIR had been registered under sections of attempt to kill, negligence, and irresponsible driving.

The FIR further said that the owners of the passenger coach allowed the vehicle to leave for Karachi from Quetta despite technical faults.