PESHAWAR - Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali on Wednesday visited the houses of martyrs of Police Lines blast and offered Fateha for the departed souls.

On the occasion, he said, “We equally share the grief of the bereaved families and will never leave alone the victim families at this critical juncture”. The heirs of the bomb blast victims would be provided all possible assistance, the Mayor said, adding, the tragic incident has deeply saddened the entire nation.

Such incidents, he said, will not shatter the resolve of the police force to fight the menace of terrorism as our forces have faced such critical situations in the past and will fight with the same passion in future.