LAHORE, - (Feb 01):Caretaker Minister for Local Government and Community Development Punjab Ibrahim Hasan Murad while taking strict notice of public complaints regarding parking in Lahore city directed the authorities concerned to take stern action against illegal parking mafia in the city. He stressed the Lahore Parking Company to take legal action against the culprits running il­legal parking sites. Ibrahim Hasan Murad further directed that private parking sites should not be allowed in public places. He directed to develop a digital system to prevent irregularities in La­hore Parking Company and said that the CEO of Parking Company should monitor field operations himself and resolve public complaints regarding parking immediately.