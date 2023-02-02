Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) distributed a sum of Rs 51.97 million among affectees and government departments during a ceremony held here today at NAB HQ with Chairman NAB, Aftab Sultan as the chief guest of the ceremony.

The amount was disbursed as per the following details;

In inquiry against Askaria Town and others, the management of Askaria Town obtained Rs 490.585 million illegally from the general public without obtaining permission from RDA to advertise the scheme and sold files/plots. The management of Askaria Town did not obtain NOC from RDA for detailed layout plan. The management of the society submitted an application for Plea Bargain to Investigation Officer against the claims pending at NAB Rawalpindi and in this regard, total Plea Bargain of Rs 490.585 million was accepted. The looted wealth is being returned by NAB Rawalpindi in phases and today NAB Rawalpindi distributed a sum of Rs 2.4 million among 21 affectees.

In another case, NAB recovered Rs 1.02 Billion from Gulshan Rehman Housing Scheme /Accurate Builders and Contractors Pvt. Ltd. Today Chairman NAB distributed a sum of Rs 8.72 million among 20 victims of Gulshan-e-Rehman Housing Scheme/Accurate Builders and Contractors Pvt Ltd.

In case regarding Modarba, accused Mufti Ehsanul Haq, the CEO of M/s Fayazi Group of Industries, and his nine other accomplices were found guilty in the scam and convicted by the Islamabad Accountability Court after NAB’s Rawalpindi office presented a solid evidence in the court. Mufti Ehsan ul haq, Fayazi Group of industries, accused in Modarba case on charges of corruption, corrupt practices and cheating public at large in the ploy of Islamic mode of investment.NAB already distributed Rs 58.5 million among 6058 victims. Today NAB Rawalpindi distributed Rs 1.5 million among 15 affectees. In Fake bank account case, Agriculture Department Sindh involved in misappropriation in Sindh Tractor Subsidy Scam, So far NAB recovered Rs 80 million from accused, NAB already handed over Rs 30 million to Government of Sindh and today Rs 20 million is handed over to concerned department. In case regarding Amir Zaman Shinwari, former Exen of Pak PWD, accused person were involved in corruption during installation of Air Conditioning System at Shaheed e Millat Secretariat. During investigation it was revealed that accused were involved in corruption and today NAB disbursed looted money amounting Rs 1 million to representative of PAK PWD.

In another case titled ‘State Vs Khizer Hayat’ accused Khizer Hayat ExSub-Treasure of Fateh Jhang Attock, involved in misappropriation in public funds.NAB has recovered the amount from accused and today NAB has disbursed Rs 18.7 million to the Representative of Govt of Punjab.

NAB has recovered Rs1.95 billion through plea bargain in a case of fraud against the public through a housing society. NAB Recovered money from National House Building Roads Development Corporation. In First phase NAB Already distributed 680 million among 3535 victims and today in 2nd phase NAB distributed Rs 3.2 million among 20 affectees. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman NAB Aftab Sultan said that honesty, integrity and hard work were vital for the eradication of corruption. He said that corruption is an obstacle to economic and social development.

