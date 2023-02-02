Share:

SUKKUR-Provincial Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah inaugurated 11 state-of-the-art Rescue 1122 ambulances in Sukkur which will be operated by Sindh Integrated Emergency & Health Services (SIEHS). Out of these two ambulances have been donated by China Aid specifically for CPEC route.

Sukkur is the ninth district to get Rescue 1122 ambulances after Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad, Larkana, Qamber, Shahdadkot, Badin, which are being operated under the guidance & funding of Health Department, Government of Sindh. Out of these eleven ambulances, four will be Advance Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), three will be Advance Life Support (ALS) & four will be Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances.

These ambulances are outfitted with life-saving drugs, medical equipment, and trained paramedics, and they will serve the region 24 hours a day, seven days a week to transport critical patients from their homes to hospital, hospital to hospital or from any accident location to hospitals. The SIEHS Rescue 1122 ambulances’ command and control operations are supported by an ACE certified call center (Accredited Center of Excellence) system with a robust IT infrastructure.

This expansion of the emergency ambulances will not only provide quality pre-hospital emergency services to those in need in the district of Sukkur but also employment opportunities to technically trained residents of Sukkur district, ensuring improved quality of life.

eSukkur residents could access this service by dialing 1122 from any cellphone or landline.