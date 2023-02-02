Share:

New Year, new outbreak. Pakistan is somewhat becoming prone to viral and bacterial diseases. Pakistan is not completely guarded by Covid-19 and now it is under the threat of another bacterial disease, diphtheria.

According to reports, the National Institute of Health (NIH) has issued an advisory to notify the provinces of the outbreak. It is also revealed that it is a life-threatening disease and several cases are reported. It is stated that 45 children and teenagers have lost their lives and hundreds of cases have been reported since November.

It is a highly contagious disease that spreads from person to person by coughing, sneezing, and even touching infected clothes. Common symptoms are fever, chills, sore throat, and rapid heartbeat. The growth period of bacteria is two to five days and can be detected through PCR tests. Individuals who are not vaccinated and those with weaker immune systems are at greater risk of being infected with this disease.

The authorities should take strict measures to restrict the outbreak of this disease. The infected persons should immediately be isolated. Furthermore, the government should insure the immunization of every citizen.

AINEE MUNIR,

Lahore.