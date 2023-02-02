Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javaid Akram on Wednesday said that a new policy of local procurement had been introduced in the government teaching hospitals of the province. Presiding over a meeting at the Allama Iqbal Medical College, he said that satisfaction of pa­tients with the treatment facilities in govern­ment hospitals was the most important for the government.

He said that special attention would be given to research in the medical institutions of Pun­jab. The minister said that service to humanity should be made motto in the health profession. He said that the Jinnah Hospital Lahore was the forefront in serving humanity, adding that all means would be used for its improvement. He appreciated the Chairman Board of Directors Gohar Ejaz for his services for the humanity. The minister said that the best team was run­ning the administrative affairs in an efficient manner of the Jinnah Hospital. He said that the timings of the ‘Mehmaan Khana’ in Jinnah Hos­pital would be changed.

He said that philanthropists helped the suffer­ing humanity across the world. On the occa­sion, Punjab Health Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi assured that the Department of Special­ized Health Care and Medical Education would fully cooperate with the hospital administra­tion to serve the patients. Special Secretary Department of Specialized HealthCare and Medical Education Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Prin­cipal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Nadeem Hafeez Butt, M.S. Jinnah Hospital Dr. Amjad Mahmood, board and faculty members attended the meeting.