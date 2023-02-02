Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan and Canada Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to remain engaged to further boost bilateral relations.

Ms Leslie Scanlona, Canadian High Commissioner, called on Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, at the Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday. Secretary EAD and other senior officers from Economic Affairs Division attended the meeting.

Minister for Economic Affairs warmly greeted the Canadian high commissioner and highlighted long-standing bilateral ties between Pakistan and Canada. The federal minister apprised that Canada hosts a diversified Pakistani community which is commendably encouraging for both countries. The federal minister for economic affairs appreciated the assistance of the Canadian government and thanked the Canadian high commissioner for standing with Pakistan in this hour of need. It was shared that Canada has always been a source of support for Pakistan. While discussing the overall volume of trade between both countries, the federal minister shared that a lot of potential remains to be explored for further enhancing and deepening the ties.

Canadian High Commissioner Ms Leslie Scanlona shared that Canada has undertaken a number of bilateral as well as multilateral projects in Pakistan. It was further apprised that Canada is looking for elevating the trade and economic relations in various sectors in Pakistan for reaping the fuller potential of trade existing between both countries. The higher officials from both sides were on the same page for bolstering futuristic collaborations for the good of economies, cultural exchange and mutual assistance to achieve a significant comparative advantage. In conclusion, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to remain engaged to further boost bilateral relations.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) Ms Inger Andersen called on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq at the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Secretary EAD and other senior officers from Economic Affairs Division attended the meeting.

Minister for Economic Affairs welcomed Ms Inger Andersen and commended the role of the United Nations Environment Program in developing and delivering solutions on critical issues of climate change, management of marine and terrestrial ecosystems and green economic development across the globe. Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq highlighted the recent devastations caused by floods in Pakistan due to the climate crisis. He also shared that Pakistan has to undertake the enormous task of reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood-affected areas. The federal minister further shared that a great deal of arable land is still under water due to floods in Sindh which would negatively impact the aggregate agricultural productivity. Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Program Ms Inger Andersen appreciated the role of Pakistan in levelling utmost efforts for climate conservation on a global level. She also shared that the UNEP is fully cognizant of the massive annihilation caused by the 2022 floods in Pakistan. Furthermore, she emphasized that UNEP aims at providing maximum support to Pakistan by opening a local office which would allow them to work closely with the federal and provincial governments. In conclusion, the federal minister for economic affairs thanked the Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Program Ms. Inger Andersen. The federal minister apprised Ms. Inger Andersen of the fact that Pakistan is a willing partner for climate sustainability and further assured her of full support and cooperation in this regard.