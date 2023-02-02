Share:

Karachi is an overcrowded city and parking cars along the roadside is getting more and more challenging. To make matters worse, at several locations, unauthorized individuals are collecting unlawful parking fees. They claimed that they have been hired by the municipal administration. However, they are members of the local mafia who unlawfully extort money. These goons of the mafia are observed around every commercial area.

They try to harass and menace the citizens if they refuse to pay. These individuals who are extorting money dare to threaten people with repercussions. If the demanded money is not given to the touts, a traffic police lifter will come and take the car.

It is an illegal way of demanding money without showing official KMC packing slips. These parking mafias are stealing money from the people, and it becomes intolerable. The municipal committee should restructure its parking system, by hiring its staff and issuing official parking slips. For people to park their vehicles without fear of being intimidated, I implore the relevant authorities to act against these illegal individuals.

JAVERIA AHMED,

Karachi.