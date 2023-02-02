Share:

LAHORE - Chairman Pakistan Football Federation Normalisation Committee Haroon Malik accompanied by NC member Haris Azmat have attended the 33rd Asian Football Confederation (AFC) congress held in Manama, Bahrain. Shaikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa elected the president of the AFC for a third consecutive time for a four-year term until 2027. FIFA President Gianni Infantino and other officials were also present on the occasion.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has extended a greeting to Shaikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa for being elected the president of the AFC and hoped that under the dynamic leadership of Shaikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, football in Asian region will further flourish. Haroon Malik along with NC member Haris Azmat held discussions with the Asian football community, on which the issues of mutual interest were discussed.

The AFC members expressed their delight over the resumption of football activities in Pakistan and assured their all-possible cooperation for the betterment of football in the country. Haroon Malik thanked the Asian members for their encouragement.