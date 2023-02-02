Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Finance Minister Taimoor Jhagra said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shared inaccurate account of the funds earmarked for KP’s security.

He said Rs600 billion was spent on KP’s security in the past ten years of which Rs390 billion was spent during the last four years [during PTI's tenure]. "The PM had announced Rs10 billion for the province but it was not released till today", he added. KP received Rs417 billion, he said, under the 17th National Finance Commission (NFC) award to recover the losses incurred due to terrorism [instead].

He said the PTI’s government increased police force, allotted budget to the counter terrorism department (CTD), enacted Police Act, established training schools, and merged 27000 levees and special forces to the police, however, the incumbent government totally ignored the province.