Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday thanked all the friendly countries for their condolences and profound sympathies on the loss of precious lives in Peshawar suicide blast.

In a tweet, he said: “We deeply value this show of solidarity at this difficult time”. He added with the support of our people, we will crush terrorists and eliminate them from our soil.

On Jan 30, a suicide bomber blew himself up inside a mosque in the Peshawar Police Lines, killing over 100 people and injuring dozens others. The deadly blast received condemnation from all over the world, with China and other friendly countries vowed to strengthen counterterrorism cooperation with Pakistan to maintain peace in the region.

Earlier in the day, Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Moazzam Jah Ansari shared details of the brazen attack, saying the security officials were “closing in” on the terror network behind the attack.

He also vowed retribution for each and every police officer martyred in the suicide attack. Mr Ansari said the suicide bomber managed to enter the mosque because he was wearing a police uniform and policemen at entrance of the Police Lines did not check the attacker because they thought he was their own.