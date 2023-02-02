Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has thanked all the friendly countries for their condolences and profound sympathies on the loss of precious lives in Peshawar tragedy.
In a tweet, he said we deeply value this show of solidarity at this difficult time.
The Prime Minister said with the support of our people, we will crush terrorists and eliminate them from our soil.
I thank all the friendly countries for their condolences & profound sympathies on the loss of precious lives in Peshawar tragedy. We deeply value this show of solidarity at this difficult time. With support of our people, we will crush terrorists & eliminate them from our soil.— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 2, 2023