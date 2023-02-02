Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has thanked all the friendly countries for their condolences and profound sympathies on the loss of precious lives in Peshawar tragedy.  

In a tweet, he said we deeply value this show of solidarity at this difficult time.

The Prime Minister said with the support of our people, we will crush terrorists and eliminate them from our soil.

Lasbela bus tragedy: 38 bodies handed over to heirs after DNA tests