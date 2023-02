Share:

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has left for Karachi on a day-long visit.

During the visit, he will participate in the inaugural ceremony of the 3rd Unit of Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (KANUPP) jointly constructed with the assistance of China.

The project will augment the power production from the plant for Karachi by 2200 Megawatts.

The Prime Minister will unveil the plaque of the K-3 Power Plant and also plant a sapling. He will address the inaugural ceremony as well.