Share:

ISLaMaBaD - Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and coordination, abdul Qadir Patel has directed to resume the suspended pension of Pakistan Medical and Dental council (PMDc) employees. according to the PMDc spokesperson, the direction in this regard was issued after the formal commencement of the Pakistan Medical and Dental council bill which was duly approved by both houses of the Parliament. Earlier, after the abolishment of PMDc, the PMc suspended the pension of all employees which was the only source of earning for retired employees.

Meanwhile, the PMDc employees thanked the present government and Minister for National Health Services for considering the matter and taking special attention.