Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Awais Leghari bashed on Thursday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying the latter withdrew nomination papers for Rajanpur’s NA-193 by-poll to avoid defeat.

Speaking to Dunya News, Mr Leghari took a swipe at the deposed premier, saying, “Imran Khan wants to maintain his respect in Rajanpur. Imran’s drama of popularity in South Punjab was exposed.”

Continuing to slam Mr Khan, Mr Leghari said, “Imran’s promise of making the province of South Punjab turned out to be fake as the PTI exposed badly in South Punjab.”