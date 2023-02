Share:

Attock - Injra police have arrested six gamblers from village tarap and recovered Rs 692,000 bet money from their possession. the gamblers arrested include Muhammad tayyab, Muhammad aziz, amir khan, abdul Rehman,

Muhammad aqil and Muhammad arshad. Meanwhile, the same police arrested a drug peddler Zafarullah r/o kanjoor and recovered 0.8 kg hashish from his possession. on the other hand, attock police arrested a proclaimed offender Saad Raza Butt from Mohala awan Sharif.