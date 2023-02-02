Share:

ISLAMABAD - Women Police Station Islamabad on Wednesday registered a case against former PTI MNA Shandana Gulzar for inciting violence against constitutional institutions of the country in an interview on a private TV channel. The case was registered under sections 153A (promotion of enmity between groups), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and 124A (sedition) of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on complaint of Magistrate Abdul Hadi. However, no arrest was made so far.

According to details, the complainant told police he was sitting in his office when he saw PTI leader Shandana Gulzar appearing in a TV talk show. He said Shandana said that she belonged to Peshawar which was ruined badly in past due to terrorism. The female politician used derogatory language against officers of armed forces.

“Why the terrorists of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan were sent to KP for fuelling terrorism but other cities are safe from destruction,” the applicant told police by quoting the female politician as saying. He said Shandana accused PM Shehbaz Sharif of pleading TTP to carry out blasts in other provinces and not in his province Punjab.

He said the former MNA said terrorism was controlled during Imran Khan’s tenure but Taliban returned soon after his ouster from power. The complainant said the purpose of the interview was to spread unrest in the country and spread regional, ethnic and provincial bias in country. The applicant appealed police to register case against her and to arrest her. Police filed case and began investigation.