LAHORE - The Lahore Police Khidmat counters issued 1,667 medico-legal certificates (MLCs) to the injured persons in January 2023 to provide them with immedi­ate medical treatment without any delay, according to the police performance report, released on Wednesday. These centres have been set up at different teaching hospitals, district headquarters (DHQs) hospital and rural health centres (RHCs) in the Lahore division to provide the best possible services to citizens. Giving details, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana said 13 Police Khidmat counters have been providing state-of-the-art online services to citizens in different areas of the city. These centres provide guidance to officers and officials of the department regarding medical verification and follow-up in their medical treatment process.