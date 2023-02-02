Share:

LAHORE - Former Senior Provincial Minister and Gen­eral Secretary PPP Central Punjab Syed Hasan Murtaza said on Wednesday that former Presi­dent Asif Ali Zardari is on the nerves of the whole PTI. In a statement issued here, Hassan Murtaza said that Asif Zardari ousted Imran Niazi by using democratic way of no confi­dence. After failing politically at the hands of Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto, Imran Khan is following the strategy of spreading lies, ha­tred and fear. He also said Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari always show patience and tolerance against opponents. He said Im­ran Niazi and Sheikh Rasheed have lost their senses since after being ousted from govern­ment. Former dictator Zia ul Haq used every way to crush PPP, but Benazir Bhutto Shaheed also expressed regret over his death. Presi­dent Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PPP workers fought with militancy and paid the ul­timate price of losing Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. He said Imran Khan now will have to apolo­gize to Asif Zardari or present evidence. Has­san Murtaza claimed that PTI has been wiped out from Sindh and Balochistan and the same is going to happen in Punjab.