LAHORE - Former Senior Provincial Minister and General Secretary PPP Central Punjab Syed Hasan Murtaza said on Wednesday that former President Asif Ali Zardari is on the nerves of the whole PTI. In a statement issued here, Hassan Murtaza said that Asif Zardari ousted Imran Niazi by using democratic way of no confidence. After failing politically at the hands of Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto, Imran Khan is following the strategy of spreading lies, hatred and fear. He also said Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari always show patience and tolerance against opponents. He said Imran Niazi and Sheikh Rasheed have lost their senses since after being ousted from government. Former dictator Zia ul Haq used every way to crush PPP, but Benazir Bhutto Shaheed also expressed regret over his death. President Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PPP workers fought with militancy and paid the ultimate price of losing Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. He said Imran Khan now will have to apologize to Asif Zardari or present evidence. Hassan Murtaza claimed that PTI has been wiped out from Sindh and Balochistan and the same is going to happen in Punjab.
