HYDERABAD-Activists of the Sindh United Party (SUP) and component parties forming the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) staged a hunger strike in Qasimabad against price-hike. Protest demonstrations were also held in several other towns of the province.

GDA and SUP activists gathered at Nasim Nagar Chowk in Hyderabad to raise their voice against unemployment and increase in the electricity, gas and fuel prices. They said it was tantamount to economic exploitation of the masses.

The protest was led by SUP leader Roshan Buriro, Sindh Forum convener Dr Badar Channa, PML-F district general secretary Rafiq Magsi and others.

The protesters raised slogans against federal government and also burnt an effigy of Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Buriro told the protesters that present coalition government of Pakistan Democratic Movement and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had failed to deliver. He said that prices of commodities and fuel were constantly skyrocketing.

He said that people could not afford further price hike. He added that this coalition government had nothing to do with the masses as its leaders were busy only getting rid of their corruption cases. He charged that those who had been given powers by the establishment had destroyed the country.

He urged the powers that be to rid the country of these leaders. He said SUP had always worked for the poor and it would stand with the masses in this hour of need.

He said that price hike had made lives of people miserable.

Other leaders also condemned price-hike and said that people were fed up with this “mafia”. They demanded immediate withdrawal of raise in fuel prices and called for fixing the flour price at Rs65 per kilo.

Demos in Mirpurkhas

Various social and religious organisations held demonstrations against price-hike in various towns of Mirpurkhas district.

The Shehri Action Committee organised a big demonstration in Mirpurkhas city which was attended by scores of civil society activists. They strongly condemned the federal government for effecting a record Rs35 increase in petrol and diesel prices and demanded an immediate withdrawal of the hike.

Another demonstration was organised by the Qaumi Awami Tehreek in Mirwah Gorchani town and led by Kirar Lebari, Shoukat Nohani and Majeed Bughio.

The participants were carrying banners and placards against the federal government.

Similar protests were held in Kot Ghulam Mohammad, Jhuddo, Naokot, Sindhri and other towns.