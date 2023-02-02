Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shandana Gulzar on Wednesday booked over “provocative remarks” against state institutions.

The case against the PTI leader was lodged under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), ), 124-A (sedition), and 505 (statements conducive to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code at Women police station in Islamabad.

The FIR stated that Shandana Gulzar in an interview with a private channel gave remarks against institutions in which an attempt was made by her to spread unrest and chaos.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry was released from jail hours after the court approved his bail plea.

A district and sessions court in the federal capital had granted post-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry in a sedition case registered against him for hurling threats at officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Additional Sessions Judge Faizan Haider Gillani approved the bail against surety bonds worth Rs20,000. “I am granting bail to Fawad on one condition that he would not issue such statements against institutions,” the judge remarked, adding that the parliamentarians should avoid giving such remarks.

The judge ordered the police to release the PTI leader. The sessions court has rejected prosecutor and the ECP counsel’s request for turning down the bail petition.

During the hearing, Babar Awan, the counsel for the PTI leader, argued that the electoral body was not state, adding that sedition section had been politicised in the case. He said his client had been nominated in a fake case. “Saying to someone that I will take action against you does not mean a threat,” Mr Awan said.