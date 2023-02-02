Share:

ISLAMABAD - In the wake of a deadly terrorist attack at Police Lines mosque in Peshawar, the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday warned that recent resurgence of terrorism in the north-western province of the country can trigger another war.

Addressing a press conference here, PTI leader Murad Saeed also lashed out at the federal government for holding the party responsible for the present spike in terrorism.

Former federal minister Saeed urged the people of Peshawar and southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to stand up for themselves with a banner of peace like people of Malakand and Swat, as terrorism was rearing its ugly head again.

He questioned the capability of the ruling coalition in the centre to deal with the menace of terrorism and said that the rulers were busy in instituting fake cases against political opponents.

He said that the Peshawar blast shook the country but it was more painful and shocking that the blood of the martyrs was not yet dried when tweets and agenda-oriented TV talk shows were started to prepare a ground to delay the forthcoming elections of the provincial assemblies in Punjab and KP.

He claimed that the last PTI government had succeeded in restoring peace through its wise and well-devised policies, which was evident from the fact that not a single drone attack took place during former prime minister Imran Khan’s tenure. He added that terrorism incidents had dropped to considerably low and foreign investors started investing in Pakistan and tourism was booming.

“Our sole demand is that we should not be made again cannon fodder in others’ war, as we have already paid an irreparable price for becoming part of others’ conflict,” he added. He warned that a dangerous game was being played by creating divisions through blame game, which should be discouraged and all should join hands irrespective of their political affiliation to deal with the menace of terrorism.

“We need to focus on building bridges, uniting the nation rather than creating fissures to protect Pakistan from drifting to a point of no return,” he added.