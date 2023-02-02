Share:

KARACHI-At least 64 suspects were taken into custody during a joint combing operation conducted by the Rangers and police in different areas of Karachi on late Tuesday night, media reported.

According to a spokesman for Rangers, the combing operation was conducted in Kunwari Colony, Katti Pahari, Orangi Town localities and their adjacent areas during which 48 illegal immigrants, three drug peddlers and eight most wanted criminals to the police. Five persons were nabbed for possessing illegal weapons Five pistols, two 12-bore shotguns, 75 rounds, more than one kilogram of hashish, 40 packets of gutka and four stolen motorcycles were recovered from the suspects during the operation. The arrested accused along with arms, ammunition, drugs and motorcycles were handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.