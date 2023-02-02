Share:

KARACHI- Sindh Minister for Industries and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Wednesday said the records of cooperative housing societies will be computerized to maintain transparency in the transfer of the plots and other matters in cooperative housing societies. He said this while visiting Meerut Cooperative Housing Society near Gulshan-e-Maymar. Provincial Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said other societies should follow the example of Meerut Society. He said Biometric transfer of society plots was commendable. Dharejo said he would try to ensure the transfer of plots through NADRA so that there would be no illegal and double allotment. He said all the societies would be required to computerize the records and solve the problems of their residents on priority basis. Registrar Cooperative Housing Societies Muhammad Hussain Baloch also accompanied the Minister on the occasion. The Minister also inaugurated Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Park in Meerut Housing Cooperative Society. Earlier, office bearers of Meerut Cooperative Society welcomed the provincial minister. Secretary of Meerut Society Dr. Murshid Raza informed the Provincial Minister about the development work being carried out in the society.

Sindh Minister Jam Ikramullah Dharejo asked Registrar Cooperative Housing Societies Muhammad Hussain Baloch to visit other societies also. The provincial minister assured to solve the problems of the society.