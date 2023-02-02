Share:

SIALKOT - A meeting was held at the Central Rescue-1122 station under the leadership of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal to review the monthly performance.

The meeting was attended by all the wings and station in-charges. Emergency Officer Irfan Yaqoob presented the monthly performance report. He said the rescue control received 16,460 phone calls in the month of January, out of which 2,236 were emergency calls, while the rest were bogus and unnecessary calls. He said the emergency calls included 660 road accidents, 73 fire incidents, 55 crime emergency, 1,218 medical emergencies and 230 rescue operations including rescuing animals.

The emergency officer said that Rescue-1122 took timely action and provided the first aid to 431 patients, out of 2,044 patients on-the-spot, while 1,449 patients were shifted to the hospital after providing them with the first aid. He said 164 patients died onthe-spot or during their shifting to a hospital. Twenty people were shifted to Lahore for advance medical facilities under the patient transfer service.