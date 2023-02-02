Share:

NAROWAL - In the light of the special orders of the Punjab government, the monthly revenue public service courts were held under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Narowal Muhammed Shah Rukh Niazi in at the tehsils of the Narowal district.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shakargarh and Zarawal Shiza Rehman and Dr Arshad Watto listened to the grievances of the citizens of revenue public service courts held in their respective tehsils and issued instructions to resolve them on the spot.

Similarly, at District Headquarters level, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Muhammed Khalid chaired revenue public service court in Assistant Commissioner (AC) Office Narowal.

ADCR Muhammed Khalid listened to the grievances of the people in the revenue public service court and issued instructions to the concerned officers to resolve them on the spot.