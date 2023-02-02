Share:

LARKANA-The Sindh authorities have failed to take action against the alleged misuse of the relief items donated to the flood victims of the province.

According to details, the rice sacks donated by foreign aid for the flood victims were being sold in the local market. A note, “These items are not for sale”, is printed on the bags of rice. The administration is unable to take action against the accused rice sellers.

It is pertinent to mention here that over 1.5 Lac victims of unprecedented floods in Sindh have still been homeless. Sources said that 1.562 Lac flood victims in Sindh has been displaced, six months after the deluge that inflicted huge losses to Pakistan’s economy and every walk of life.

“Around 7.238436 flood-hit persons of the province have returned to homes so far”, sources said. “Sindh’s 32,097 flood victis have been staying at tent cities and villages,” according to sources. ” Sindh’s 3614 flood affected persons have been in flood camps.”

During the relief operation 3.730560 mosquito nets was distributed among flood victims in Sindh, sources said.

According to sources, 3891 medical camps was set up in flood-hit areas of Balochistan, where 9.7 Lac patients was treated. “Diarrhea, gastroenteritis, malaria and cases of respiratory diseases has been reported in these areas,” according to sources.

Floodwater still standing in various areas of Sindh and Balochistan. The water could not be completely discharged from flood-stricken areas and still standing in several districts including Khairpur, Sukkur, Badin, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Umarkot, Dadu, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Mirpur Khas, Shaheed Benazirabad and Naushehro Feroz districts.a