ISLAMABAD - Judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa Wednesday questioned the government’s strategy of dealing with terrorists saying that how long we will be afraid of terrorists.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, hearing the post-arrest bail of the accused, remarked that why negotiations were being held with terrorists. He was reacting to the Peshawar blast.

During the hearing of a case, Justice Isa remarked that how long we would be afraid of terrorists. “Today, the terrorists will kill two people and tomorrow they will kill five people,” he warned. “I don’t know what kind of society we are living in. A judge issued a report on a terrorist incident but it was thrown in the trash,” said Justice Isa.

He added that sometimes negotiations are held with terrorists and sometimes they are told to give terrorists this and that. He questioned where the state was during this time. one of our judges was killed but nobody cares. He also asked that why is the government negotiating with the terrorists? Terrorists will kill two people today and five people tomorrow.