LAHORE - Secretary of Punjab Emer­gency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer advised the citizens to switch off the gas heaters before going to bed to avoid fire incidents. He appealed to the people to give a toll-free call at 1122 helpline in case of any emergency for prompt response to emergencies. He stressed that only timely calls can help minimize the life and property dam­age. He also showed his grave concern over 346 deaths of people in road traffic crashes. He ex­pressed these views while chairing a monthly review meeting of the rescue operation of all dis­tricts of Punjab at Rescue Headquarters here on Wednesday. Dr. Rizwan Naseer was briefed by the head of PMC on the monthly rescue operation in detail. The PMC briefed that the Punjab Emergen­cy Service (PES), rescued 135461 victims while responding to 141729 emergencies with an aver­age response time of seven minutes across Punjab during the month of January 2023. Out of 141729 emergencies, Rescue Service responded to 31194 road traffic accidents, 92755 medical emergen­cies, 1937 fire incidents, 2607 crime incidents, 29 drowning incidents, 23 structural collapses, 664 animal rescues and 12520 miscellaneous opera­tions in Punjab. On this occasion, Provincial Moni­toring Cell (PMC) briefed the Secretary PES about monthly emergency statistics.