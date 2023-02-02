Share:

LAHORE - Diamond Paints and SQ Seagold from Pool A, while Remington Pharma and Master Paints/ Newage Cables from Pool B qualified for the semifinals of the 3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament sponsored by Lahore Smart City here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Wednesday. On Friday, the first semifinal will be played between Diamond Paints and SQ Seagold while Remington Pharma face Master Paints/ Newage in the second semifinal.

In the first match of the day, Remington Pharma qualified for the semifinals by beating 4 Corps 6-5. For Remington, Hamza MawazKhan and Ahmed Bilal Riaz scored two goals each while Ahmed Zubair Butt and Basel Faisal Khokhar hit one goal apiece. From the losing side, Raja Mikayial Sami cracked four goals while Ibrahim Khalil struck one. In the second match of the day, Master Paints/Newage Cables beat Inara Polo/ Black Horse Paints by 8½-4.