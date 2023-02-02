Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to further strengthen Pakistan’s strategic partnership with China. He was talking to a delegation of China National Nuclear Corporation in Islamabad on Wednesday. The Prime Minister said the k-3 Nuclear Power Plant built in karachi with Chinese assistance will be inaugurated today.

He said this project will increase total production of electricity from nuclear power plants in karachi to 2200 megawatts. Shehbaz Sharif said China is a time tested friend of Pakistan and strategic partnership between the two countries is ideal.

He said billions of dollars of Chinese investment under the China-Pakistan economic Corridor is proof of strong bond between the two countries.

He said different projects under CPEC helped significantly in controlling the electricity shortfall in Pakistan. During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed on China’s investment in nuclear energy projects in Pakistan. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolence to President Arif Alvi over the deadly terrorist attack on a mosque in Peshawar. on behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people, Xi extended condolences over the sad incident and expressed sincere sympathy to the bereaved families and the injured.