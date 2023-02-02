Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was arrested by police from his residence in a private housing society in the wee hours of Thursday.

His nephew and former MNA Rashid Shafiq has confirmed the arrest of Mr Ahmed by the Islamabad police. He said a heavy contingent reached the residence of the former interior minister and arrested him. He also alleged that police had not informed the family in which case Sheikh Rashid has been taken into custody.

Police have shifted Sheikh Rasheed to Abpara Police Station after the arrest where an FIR (First Information Report) was registered against him on complaint of Raja Inayat Rehman, the vice president of PPP’s Rawalpindi division for accusing former president Asif Ali Zardari of plotting the assassination of PTI chief Imran Khan.

Sheikh Rashid also shared his picture on his Twitter account in which he can be seen sitting in the Abpara Police Station, Islamabad in a happy mood and smoking cigar.

Talking to media after the arrest, Sheikh Rashid said that hundreds of police officials barged into his house in the wee hours of Thursday without any warrants and arrested him.

He also alleged that police have beaten his servants and broke the doors and windows of his house. He said that an FIR has also filed against him after arrest. He also alleged that interior minister Rana Sanaullah was behind his arrest.