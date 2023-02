Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - At least six persons were injured in a clash between two groups over land dispute at suburban area, Moza Sultan Khar on Wednesday.

According to police sources, two groups quarreled over land dispute, resultantly, six persons got seriously injured. The injured were identified as Zakia Bibi son of Ghulam Sarwar age 14-year, Yamin, 25, son of Ghulam Hussain, Waziran Bibi, 35 and others.