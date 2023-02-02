Share:

LAHORE: - LDA conducted Anti-encroachment operation in G-1Market, Johar Town, notices issued to 40 shops and 18 other buildings, a number of shops sealed. On the directions of the Lahore High Court, mission to upgrade the 9 important roads of the city into Model Roads. teams mobi­lized under the direction of DG LDA Aamir Ah­mad Khan. Lahore Development Authority Di­rector General Aamir Ahmed Khan has said that violaters involved in illegal encroachments will be caught by the law at every cost. Important steps are being taken to upgrade the 9 main roads of the city into model roads. All allied in­stitutions are following the recommendations of the committee set up on the order of the court. On the order of Lahore High Court and under the supervision of DG LDA Aamir Ahmad Khan, the operations against illegal encroach­ments on 9 main roads of the city are continued rapidly. LDA teams along with a heavy contin­gent of police conducted an anti-encroachment operation in G-1 Market Johar Town and issued notices to 40 shops and 18 other buildings to remove encroachments from the parking areas and other illegal commercial activities. A num­ber of shops were also sealed on encroachment. The operation in G One Market was supervised by Deputy Director Atiq and Assistant Director Waris. In the first phase, LDA is making model roads from Main Boulevard Allama Iqbal Town and Johar Town G One Road from Dr. Hospital to Expo Center. Notices have been issued re­peatedly to hospitals , schools ,restaurants and other institutions and action is being taken against illegal commercialization and violation of rules for parking areas and building rules.