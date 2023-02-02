Share:

I advise the people that they should never think that our struggle is useless and that labor put in by men bears no fruit. Things certainly undergo a change through human efforts. I advise people that we should wait for the results of our efforts patiently and never be discouraged. We often see that waves of ocean strike against the shores violently, yet they seem to gain no fruit from their efforts. But after some time, we find that these waves make inlets and cracks in the solid shore. We also see that the sun rises in the east but its light spread in all directions.

This shows that success doesn’t come only from the expected directions. It may also come from directions unexpectedly. I try to make people understand that as the wave is successful in spreading its light in all directions, in the same way, man proves that he is sincere and constant in his struggle.

DANISH HUSSAIN SAMO,

Karachi.