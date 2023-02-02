Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer said on Wednesday that all possible facilities would be provided to investors of the energy sector. Chairing a meeting here at Punjab Power Development Board (PPDB), he considered various proposals for providing cheap electricity to Punjab Industrial Estates and Industrial Clus­ters. The caretaker minister said that to keep the wheel of industry moving, en­ergy projects would be completed on pri­ority basis. He said that there was a huge scope for domestic and foreign invest­ment in the energy sector. There were also vast opportunities for obtaining so­lar energy in Punjab. He directed the de­partment to plan effectively for smooth supply of energy to industry in the prov­ince. The board’s Managing Director Sa­nia Awais gave a detailed briefing about the performance, completed projects and future plans of the PPDB.

She said that 1,820-megawatt elec­tricity had been added to the national grid with the completion of four power projects in Punjab. Foreign investment of $2.4 billion was made in these proj­ects, which created 5,000 employment opportunities. He said that the Punjab Grid Company would be formed while Punjab Power Generation Policy 2023 had been prepared. In the meeting, for­mer MD NTDC Tahir Basharat Cheema and the relevant officers of the board participated.