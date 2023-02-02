Share:

SUKKUR - The police arrested three robbers with arms and looted valuables after an exchange of fire here on Wednesday. Three robbers riding a motorcycle and fleeing after committing a robbery were intercepted by police at airport road near Halar Memony Housing Society in Sukkur. After an exchange of fire, the police arrested all three robbers with arms, looted valuables and impounded the bike. A case was registered against the detained robbers and investigations were underway.