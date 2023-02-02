ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Vice President Sherry Rehman yesterday said that Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index Report 2022 was the last nail in the coffin of the erstwhile Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf-led government’s record on corruption and former premier Imran Khan’s narrative. Sherry Rehman, who is also the Federal Minister for Climate Change, said in a series of tweets that the corruption narrative of Imran Khan and the PTI was only limited to speeches and publicity. “Despite four years in power, corruption did not decrease, but continued to increase under their watch,” she added. She highlighted the significant rise in Pakistan’s ranking in the Corruption Perception Index, from 117th to 140th, happened under the PTI government’s rule.
“The rise in corruption, 23 places in the index, is a result of the worst tenure of the Tehrik-e-Insaaf government,” she added. “While Khan himself is involved in mega-corruption scandals, his government was busy in creating false cases against his political opponents,” Rehman stated. “Despite this, Khan claims that no corruption scandal has surfaced during his tenure. The corruption watchdog said that Khan came to power with the promise of tackling corruption, but he accomplished nothing during his 4-year tenure,” she further said.