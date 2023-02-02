Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Par­ty Vice President Sher­ry Rehman yesterday said that Transpar­ency International’s Corruption Perception Index Report 2022 was the last nail in the coffin of the erstwhile Pakistan Tehrik-e-In­saf-led government’s record on corruption and former premier Imran Khan’s narra­tive. Sherry Rehman, who is also the Fed­eral Minister for Cli­mate Change, said in a series of tweets that the corruption nar­rative of Imran Khan and the PTI was only limited to speeches and publicity. “Despite four years in power, corruption did not de­crease, but continued to increase under their watch,” she added. She highlighted the signifi­cant rise in Pakistan’s ranking in the Corrup­tion Perception Index, from 117th to 140th, happened under the PTI government’s rule.

“The rise in corrup­tion, 23 places in the index, is a result of the worst tenure of the Tehrik-e-Insaaf gov­ernment,” she added. “While Khan himself is involved in mega-corruption scandals, his government was busy in creating false cases against his po­litical opponents,” Rehman stated. “De­spite this, Khan claims that no corruption scandal has surfaced during his tenure. The corruption watchdog said that Khan came to power with the promise of tackling corruption, but he ac­complished nothing during his 4-year ten­ure,” she further said.