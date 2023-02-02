Share:

ISLAMABAD-Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday welcomed the proposal for new investment in Pakistan by UAE and assured the UAE’s ambassador of full support and cooperation by the present government.

Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, called on the Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Finance Division. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, shared the historical and long-standing ties between both countries and exchanged views on further boosting and strengthening these economic ties.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar stated that Pakistan and UAE are engaging in various areas including energy, refinery, petroleum and trade, however, still a lot of potential is unexplored. In this regard, the finance minister also highlighted various avenues in which both countries can trade and invest. The ambassador of the United Arab Emirates highlighted that UAE is fully cognizant of the development-oriented economic policies of the country being undertaken by the present government and shared that UAE is keenly interested to augment its investment in Pakistan in new sectors of the economy.

Both sides exchanged views on the recent visit of Prime Minister of Pakistan to the UAE and his meetings with the UAE leadership and discussed the timely implementation of decisions taken in these meetings for furthering the brotherly relations between the two countries. The finance minister welcomed the proposal for new investment in Pakistan of UAE and assured the UAE’s ambassador of full support and cooperation by the present government. In conclusion, the finance minister shared sentiments of gratitude for good will and cooperation of his excellency and hoped to enhance the bilateral relations further in the future.