Former Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi said on Thursday that unconstitutional means were being employed to impede Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s way.

Mr Elahi, at a meeting with Speaker Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan, PTI leaders Raja Basharat, Chaudhry Zaheer ud din, and Sadia Sohail, discussed Punjab’s political situation. The former CM said Punjab had become a center of vindictive politics as every passing day was witnessing arrests of the PTI leaders. “Caretaker government’s inclination can be seen clearly”, he added.

He said Punjab police was being used cruelly adding the officers loyal to the Sharif family were being appointed to high-ranking posts. “Caretaker government does not seem cognizant of the fact that its tenure is short-lived”, he added.