Friday, February 02, 2024
109 power pilferers netted across Mepco region

Our Staff Reporter
February 02, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  Multan Electric Power Company (MEP­CO) teams have raided and caught 109 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region on Thursday. The taskforce teams have raided at various places and got regis­tered cases against 58 power pilferers and caught two power pilferer with red handed. Over Rs7 million fine was im­posed on power pilferers.

ROBBER GANG BUSTED, FOUR HELD

Makhdoom Rasheed area police busted a robber gang and arrested four members of the gang besides recovering looted valuables from their possession here on Thursday. In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and busted the notorious Javed Gang. The police arrested four members of the gang including the ring leader Ja­ved, Ali Shahid, Akhtar and Ajmal.

Our Staff Reporter

